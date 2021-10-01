Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the implementation process and assess results of a large-scale universal depression screening program with pathways to suicide risk screening in a pediatric integrated delivery network. STUDY DESIGN: This retrospective study analyzes depression and suicide risk screening data for 95,613 patients ages 12 to 17 years.



RESULTS: Of the 95,613 adolescent patients who were screened for depression, 2.4% (2,266) screened positive for risk for moderate-severe depression (>10 Patient Health Questionnaire; PHQ; 9-item version) and 4.1% (3,942) endorsed elevated suicide risk (≥1 Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale; C-SSRS). Overall, 51% of screened patients who present with a primary psychiatric concern screened positive for elevated risk of suicide (2,132). Two percent of screened patients who presented with a primary medical concern screened positive for elevated risk of suicide. Nearly half (45.9%) of all elevated suicide risk screenings were from patients with a primary medical concern.



CONCLUSIONS: A large-scale universal depression screening program with a pathway to identify elevated suicide risk was implemented in a pediatric healthcare system using the PHQ and the C-SSRS. This screening program identified youth with moderate-severe depression and elevated risk for suicide with and without presenting psychiatric concerns across service settings.

