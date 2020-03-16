|
Westwell A, Cocco P, Van Tongeren M, Murphy E. Occup. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34693974
BACKGROUND: Sleepiness associated with night shift working (NSW) is known to adversely affect workers' health and well-being. It has been associated with adverse safety outcomes and is a recognized workplace hazard among healthcare workers. AIMS: This study was aimed to assess the prevalence of self-reported sleepiness in NSW nurses and midwives. This study also explored the consequences of sleepiness on safety at work and driving.
Language: en
Driving; safety; prevalence; sleepiness; midwife; NHS; nurse; occupational health; shift work