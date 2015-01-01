Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the athleticism required of cheerleaders has increased, the risks of cheerleading have been less studied as compared with other sports.



PURPOSE: To update our understanding of the epidemiology of cheerleading-related injuries. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: We analyzed the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) for cheerleading-related injuries presenting to nationally representative emergency departments (EDs) in the United States from January 2010 through December 2019. Extracted data included patient age and sex, injury characteristics (diagnosis, body region injured, time of year, and location where injury occurred), and hospital disposition. Using patient narratives, we recorded the cheerleading skills, settings, and mechanisms that led to injury. NEISS sample weights were used to derive national estimates (NEs) from actual case numbers.



RESULTS: From 2010 to 2019, a total of 9868 athletes (NE = 350,000; 95% CI, 250,000-450,000) aged 5-25 years presented to US EDs for cheerleading injuries. The annual number of injuries decreased by 15%, from 982 (NE = 35,000; 95% CI, 27,000-44,000) to 897 (NE = 30,000; 95% CI, 18,000-42,000) (P =.048), corresponding to a 27% decline in the injury rate per 100,000 cheerleaders (P <.01). The annual number of injuries caused by performing stunts decreased by 24%, from 240 (NE = 8700; 95% CI, 6700-11,000) to 216 (NE = 6600; 95% CI, 4000-9200) (P =.01), with a 36% decline in the corresponding injury rate per 100,000 cheerleaders (P <.01). Despite these decreases, annual incidence of concussions/closed head injuries increased by 44%, from 128 (NE = 3800; 95% CI, 2900-4700) to 171 (NE = 5500; 95% CI, 3400-7700) (P =.02), and patients requiring hospital admission increased by 118%, from 18 (NE = 330; 95% CI, 250-410) to 24 (NE = 720; 95% CI, 440-1000) (P <.01). The hospital admission rate increased by 9.0% (P =.02).



CONCLUSION: The number of cheerleading-related injuries presenting to US EDs decreased from 2010 to 2019. However, the incidence of concussions/closed head injuries and hospital admissions increased, suggesting that further measures are needed to improve safety for cheerleaders.

