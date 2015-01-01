Abstract

During the long-lasting civil war in Colombia, thousands of people were displaced mainly from rural to urban areas, causing social disruption and prolonged poverty. This study aimed at analyzing the traumatic experience many years ago on the current psycho-emotional status of displaced families as well as the ongoing inequalities regarding displaced and non-displaced communities in one of the most affected areas by the armed conflict. An interview survey was conducted among 211 displaced families and 181 non-displaced families in 2 adjacent compounds in Valledupar, Colombia. The questionnaire used questions from the validated national survey and was revised and applied by staff members of the departmental secretary of health who conducted additional in-depth interviews. The study showed that the living conditions of the displaced community were precarious. The past traumatic events many years ago and the current difficult living conditions are associated with psychological problems being more frequent among the displaced people. The displaced people had experienced more violent acts and subsequently had a larger number of emotional symptoms (fright, headache, nervousness, depression, and sleeplessness). Other stress factors like economic problems, severe disease or death of family members and unemployment prevailed among displaced persons. The non-displaced lived in a more protected environment with less exposure to violence and stress, although belonging to a similarly low socio-economic stratum. It is recommended to take measures for a better protection of the displaced community, improve their access to the job market, offer different leisure activities and facilitate public transport.

Language: en