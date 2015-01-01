Abstract

Cannabis use in the young population has undergone a significant increase in Europe. Empirical assessments of individual and contextual mediating variables in relation to cannabis use are informative for prevention actions and have yet to be conducted in Spain.



OBJECTIVES: This study used the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use in Secondary Education in Spain (ESTUDES) to inform on potentially relevant cannabis prevention targets. We examined individual variables (sex, age, and cannabis risk perception), past 30-day legal and illicit substance use, substance-free activities, and contextual factors (perceived accessibility to cannabis) associated to past 30-day cannabis use.



METHODS: Data were drawn from 35,369 adolescents (% females: 50.1). Structural equation modeling (SEM) was implemented to identify predictors of cannabis use, and indirect paths were tested via bootstrapping to examine the mediating effects of cannabis risk perception and accessibility.



RESULTS: Demographics (male sex, higher age), and past 30-day tobacco, alcohol, and illicit substance use were associated with past 30-day cannabis use. Frequency of past-year engagement in hobbies and reading did also predict past 30-day cannabis use. The mediators worked on most of the relationships examined, except for hobbies and illegal substance use in the case of accessibility and reading and hobbies in the case of risk perception.



CONCLUSIONS/importance: Cannabis use is more likely to emerge in the event of low risk perception and high accessibility. Lower frequency of past year reading and higher engagement in some hobbies that are often carried out alone represent risk factors, which could potentially influence prevention programs.

