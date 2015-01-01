Abstract

The difference in participants' characteristics between samples and the inconsistency in the methodology have led to variability in both direction and magnitude of association between cyber-victimization and depression in adolescents. This systematic review and meta-analysis investigates the relationship between cyber-victimization and depression in adolescents. Primary studies on cyber-victimization and depression among adolescents (10-19 years of age based on WHO definition) on PubMed and EMBASE databases were included. The forward and backward snowballing searching method was also used to explore more publications. The main effect estimate extracted from eligible studies was the odds ratio which was synthesized based on the random-effect model. The protocol of this study was prospectively registered on PROSPERO database (registration number: CRD42020185700). Among 1,008 research articles identified, 17 were eligible which comprised a total sample of 79,202 adolescents. The odds of depression among cyber-victims was almost three-fold higher (OR = 2.73; 95% CI 2.25-3.31) compared to non-cyber-victims. The overall effect estimate remained positive irrespective of differences in sample and method characteristics (study location, female percentage, sampling procedures, the use of single vs. multiple items, and elaboration of cyber-bullying definition). The presence of traditional bullying items was found to be important moderator of this relationship. However, none of the anticipated moderators had a clear impact on this relationship. Moreover, absence of publication bias was confirmed. This study confirms findings from the literature about the significant association between cyber-victimization and depression in adolescents across settings and populations. More efforts should be made to address this issue rigorously and to a greater extent.

