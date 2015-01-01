Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the context of child welfare, Transition Age Youth (TAY) have high rates of trauma experiences (TEs) and are more likely to exhibit negative outcomes as they transition into adulthood.



OBJECTIVE: This study describes the frequency and distribution of TEs among TAY in child welfare, as a whole and across sex and race/ethnicity. This study also examines the relationship between TEs and Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) needs. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Participants included 3324 TAY (14.5 to 21-year-olds) who were under the care of the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services (IDCFS) and in out-of-home care for at least one year.



METHODS: The CANS was the primary measure for this study. Administrative and clinical data were examined for youth who met the identified criteria. Pearson's chi-square tests of association were conducted to determine differences in TEs across race/ethnicity and sex. Negative binomial regressions were used to determine the association between TEs and needs.



RESULTS: Most TAY had at least one TE (91%) and the majority had four or more TEs (52%). Significant differences occurred in relation to sex and race/ethnicity. Furthermore, TEs were significantly associated with needs across all CANS domains examined (e.g., behavioral/emotional needs, life domain functioning).



CONCLUSIONS: This is one of the few empirical studies to examine TEs and related functional, behavioral, and emotional needs of TAY in child welfare. Overall, findings suggest a need for improving trauma-informed approaches and interventions that serve TAY.

Language: en