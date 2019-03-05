Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The evidence base for suicide prevention programs in Australian schools is limited. The aim of this study was to examine the impact of a universal, mental health promotion and suicide prevention program-Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM)-on suicidal ideation, mental health, and help-seeking in Australian secondary school students from baseline to post-intervention and 6-month follow up.



METHODS: Using a single-arm design, the YAM program was delivered to Year 9 students (13-16 years) in secondary schools located within four regions across New South Wales, Australia. A structured self-report questionnaire using validated scales was administered at each time point. Linear mixed-effects modelling was used to examine differences in suicidal ideation scores across time, while accounting for random effects of individual schools.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation reduced significantly from baseline to post, and from baseline to follow-up (p < 0.001). Depression severity declined (p < 0.001) and help-seeking intentions increased (p < 0.001) at post-intervention and 6- months following the intervention period. No suicide deaths were reported for any study participants.



CONCLUSION: The current findings provide preliminary evidence that the YAM program is a promising preventive intervention for Australian schools, particularly for reducing suicidal ideation, depression and increasing help-seeking intentions in young people. The implementation of YAM in a large number of schools across New South Wales demonstrates the feasibility, and acceptability by schools, of implementing this program at scale. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ANZCTR, ACTRN12619000338167. Registered 5 March 2019-Retrospectively registered, http://www.anzctr.org.au/Trial/Registration/TrialReview.aspx?id=376989&isReview=true.

Language: en