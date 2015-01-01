|
Citation
Goplerud DK, Leifheit KM, Pollack CE. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)
DOI
PMID
34675132
Abstract
A slip of paper posted on a door can signal the beginning of a destructive process for children's health. Each year, more than 2.3 million households receive eviction notices.1 Despite fair housing laws which ban discrimination against children and families, households with children are more likely to be evicted than childless households, even when controlling for family income and rent owed.2 The proportion of children in a neighborhood is a stronger predictor of eviction rates than neighborhood-level poverty, racial makeup, or proportion of single parent households.2 Nearly 1 in 7 children will experience eviction before their 15th birthday, including 1 in 4 children living in poverty.3
