Abstract

Despite experiencing high rates of sexual violence, there is limited research that explores coping and support needs among trans women of color and those from migrant backgrounds. This article examines the impact of sexual violence, as well as responses and support needs in relation to sexual violence, among 31 trans women of color, aged between 18-54 years, living in Australia. Women were recruited using purposive and snowball sampling, local LGBTQI + networks, and social media. Study advertisements invited participation from people 18 years and older, who identified as a "trans woman of color" or "trans woman from a non-English speaking background," to take part in a study about their lives as trans women of color and experiences of sexual violence. In-depth interviews and photovoice took place between September 2018 and September 2019.



FINDINGS were analyzed through thematic analysis, drawing on intersectionality theory. Sexual violence was reported to be associated with fear, anxiety, and depression, and, for a minority of women, self-blame. While women reported hypervigilance and avoiding going out in public as measures to anticipate and protect themselves from sexual violence, they also demonstrated agency and resilience. This included putting time and effort into appearing as a cisgender woman, naming violence, seeking support, rejecting self-blame, and engaging in self-care practices to facilitate healing. Trans women highlighted the need for multi-faceted sexual violence prevention activities to encourage education, empowerment and cultural change across the general population and support services, in order to promote respect for gender, sexuality and cultural diversity.

