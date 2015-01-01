|
Citation
Sheppard CL, Gould S, Austen A, Hitzig SL. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
34698842
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: An increasing number of older adults are aging-in-place in public housing. Public housing is perceived to have higher rates of crime that have detrimental impacts on health and wellbeing. We used a qualitative approach to understand the experiences of safety and unsafety for older adults in public housing. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Participants included older adult tenants (n=58) as well as service providers (n=58) that offer supports directly in the buildings. Semi-structured qualitative interviews and focus groups were used to explore: (1) what makes the buildings feel unsafe; (2) how safety concerns impact access to support services; and (3) strategies used to promote safety.
Language: en
Keywords
Community Support Services; Fear of Crime; Social Housing