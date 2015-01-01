|
Kemer D, İşler Dalgıç A. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34696696
The purpose of the study is to determine the effectiveness of the "My Body is Special" Training Program (MBS-TP), which was developed using the creative drama method to gain information about body recognition and body safety in preventing sexual abuse in children. This is an experimental study conducted with a control group using a pretest/posttest design. This study was carried out in two preschools in Turkey, involving 87 children in the 5-6 age group. MBS-TP was applied to children in the intervention group through eight sessions over 3 weeks.
nurse; Child sexual abuse; creative drama; preschool children; preschool education; sexual abuse prevention training programs