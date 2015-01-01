|
Citation
|
Sinko L, Özaslan ZZ, Schaitkin C, Arnault DS. J. Fam. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34697519
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The Healing after Gender-based Violence Scale (GBV-Heal) was developed to measure the holistic recovery processes of woman-identifying survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). The GBV-Heal asks survivors to evaluate a series of statements based on perceptions of one's lowest point and how they currently feel. These scale response options create lowest point, current feelings, and difference scores to evaluate the healing outcome cross-sectionally. This manuscript aims to evaluate the psychometric properties of the GBV-Heal to understand its usefulness for research and practice.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; Recovery; Sexual assault; Gender-based violence; Healing; Instrument