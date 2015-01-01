|
Teramoto M, Grover EB, Cornwell J, Zhang R, Boo M, Ghajar J, Lumba-Brown A. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34698682
OBJECTIVE: Female athletes may be more likely to sustain a concussion and may vary in symptom presentation and neurocognitive impairments as compared with males. Scientific literature is limited by subjective assessments and underproportioned representation of women-the scope and etiology of sex-based differences are unknown. This study investigates sex-based differences in sports concussion assessments among college varsity athletes. DESIGN AND SETTING: Retrospective study of an institution's athletic head injury database. PARTICIPANTS: Acute postinjury and baseline data from 111 college athletes sustaining concussions between 2016 and 2018, diagnosed by a concussion specialist physician. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Concussion assessments examined included the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT5) and Vestibular Oculomotor Screening (VOMS) performed within 3 days (24-72 hours) of injury.
