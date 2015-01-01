Abstract

This systematic review seeks to understand the effectiveness of systemic interventions to reduce Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) or child maltreatment published between January 2010 and December 2019. We found nine studies reviewing systemic interventions for IPV and 12 studies reviewing systemic interventions for child maltreatment. In our discussion, we added relevant articles published before 2010 to determine the overall state of the evidence for these interventions. We determined that parent training programs with in vivo coaching components for child maltreatment meet the criteria for well-established interventions. Relationship education approaches are probably efficacious. Parent education and family therapy programs to reduce child maltreatment, and cognitive behavioral couples treatment to reduce IPV are possibly efficacious interventions. Programs based on "naturalistic" couples therapy for IPV are experimental interventions. This review also highlights limitations in this research in addressing the needs of marginalized couples and families.

