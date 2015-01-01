Abstract

The goal of the current longitudinal study was to investigate the role of adolescents' peer victimization and aggression prior to COVID-19 on the change in their depressive and anxious symptoms from pre- to mid-pandemic. We hypothesized that, although adolescents overall would display an increase in internalizing symptoms from pre- to mid-pandemic, this response would be weakened or perhaps even reversed when adolescents experienced high levels of victimization or aggression prior to the pandemic. Participants included 96 racially/ethnically diverse adolescents (42 males, 53 females; 1 other) with an average age of 16.79 years (SD = 0.60). At Time 1 (T1; June 2019 through February 2020; pre-pandemic), adolescents completed self-report measures of their peer relations (aggression, victimization) and internalizing symptoms (depressive, anxious). At Time 2 (T2; May through July 2020; mid-pandemic), adolescents completed self-report measures of their internalizing symptoms (depressive, anxious). On average, adolescents' anxious and depressive symptoms increased from T1 to T2, although they exhibited substantial variability, with reports ranging from decreasing symptoms to increasing symptoms. Although on average adolescents reported increases in anxious symptoms from T1 to T2, adolescents with higher T1 peer victimization reported less positive change in anxious symptoms. Similarly, although on average adolescents reported increases in depressive symptoms from T1 to T2, adolescents with higher levels of T1 aggression reported less positive change in depressive symptoms from T1 to T2.



DISCUSSION focused on restrictions on in-person peer interactions necessitated by COVID-19 that may reduce adolescents' distress when their pre-pandemic daily lives were characterized by negative peer relations.

