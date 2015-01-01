Abstract

Radar technology is constantly evolving, and new applications are arising, particularly for the millimeter wave bands. A novel application for radar is gait monitoring for fall prevention, which may play a key role in maintaining the quality of life of people as they age. Alarming statistics indicate that one in three adults aged 65 years or older will experience a fall every year. A review of the sensors used for gait analysis and their applications to technology-based fall prevention interventions was conducted, focusing on wearable devices and radar technology. Knowledge gaps were identified, such as wearable radar development, application specific signal processing and the use of machine learning algorithms for classification and risk assessment. Fall prevention through gait monitoring in the natural environment presents significant opportunities for further research. Wearable radar could be useful for measuring gait parameters and performing fall risk-assessment using statistical methods, and could also be used to monitor obstacles in real-time.

