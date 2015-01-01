|
Citation
|
Ghadampour E, Khodarahimi S, Heydariani L, Barezgarbafrooyi M. Violence Vict. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34697232
|
Abstract
|
The present study was undertaken to examine the relationship between quality of life in schools and the behaviors of bullies/victims in relation to the mediating role of self-esteem. A sample of 241 high school students was selected, within a correlational design, through the one-stage cluster sampling method, from Meybod City, Yazd Province, Iran. The Quality of Life Questionnaire in Schools (QLQS), the Rosenberg's Self-Esteem Scale (RSEE), and the Illinois Bully Scale (IUBS) were utilized in this study. The results indicate that the stated model has a goodness of fit index (GFI = 0.99 and root mean square error of approximation [RMSEA] = 0.06). The path analysis showed that the direct effects of the quality of life in schools on bullying and self-esteem are significant but not significantly on victimization. There was no significant effect of self-esteem on bullying, but a meaningful effect on victimization. Furthermore, the indirect effects on the quality of life in schools on bully/victims through self-esteem were significant.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Quality of life; students; self-esteem; bullies/victims; school