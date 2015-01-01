Abstract

In the United States, firearm-related injuries claim over 100 lives daily. 1 Lately, physicians have taken a leading role in advocating for public health strategies, policy change, and increased research funding to address the firearm epidemic. 2 However, rates of physician counseling on firearm safety remain low, with lack of knowledge a known barrier. 3 Currently, few institutions offer a formal curriculum on the firearm epidemic. 4 We developed and evaluated an elective curriculum on firearm injury, violence, and the role of health care providers in preventing and addressing this epidemic.



We developed an 8-week curriculum using educational priorities determined by a panel of national experts. Eight content-area experts from across the United States led the following sessions: Intro to Firearm Violence in the United States; Physician and Community Advocacy; Public Health Approach to Gun Violence; Preventing Mass Shootings and Targeted Violence; Trauma Teams and Procedures; Suicide and Firearm Counseling; Firearm Research and Physician Advocacy; and Survivor Panel Within a Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program. The course was delivered via Zoom in Fall 2020. Our evaluation used a mixed-methods approach: developing and disseminating a pre–post quantitative survey to assess course impact on knowledge and self-efficacy by priority and conducting a postcourse focus group. Quantitative survey questions used 1–5 Likert scale responses and were analyzed with unpaired t tests. Qualitative results were grouped by theme using independent inductive thematic analysis by 2 investigators ...

Language: en