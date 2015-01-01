SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wong EY, Schachter A, Collins HN, Song L, Ta ML, Dawadi S, Neal S, Pajimula FF, Colombara DV, Johnson K, Laurent AA. Am. J. Public Health 2021; 111(S3): S215-S223.

(Copyright © 2021, American Public Health Association)

10.2105/AJPH.2021.306422

34709876

Public Health 3.0 approaches are critical for monitoring disparities in economic, social, and overall health impacts following the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated policy changes to slow community spread. Timely, cross-sector data as identified using this approach help decisionmakers identify changes, track racial disparities, and address unintended consequences during a pandemic. We applied a monitoring and evaluation framework that combined policy changes with timely, relevant cross-sector data and community review. Indicators covered unemployment, basic needs, family violence, education, childcare, access to health care, and mental, physical, and behavioral health. In response to increasing COVID-19 cases, nonpharmaceutical intervention strategies were implemented in March 2020 in King County, Washington. By December 2020, 554 000 unemployment claims were filed. Social service calls increased 100%, behavioral health crisis calls increased 25%, and domestic violence calls increased 25%, with disproportionate impact on communities of color. This framework can be replicated by local jurisdictions to inform and address racial inequities in ongoing COVID-19 mitigation and recovery. Cross-sector collaboration between public health and sectors addressing the social determinants of health are an essential first step to have an impact on long-standing racial inequities. (Am J Public Health. 2021;111(S3):S215-S223. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2021.306422).


Language: en
