Abstract

BACKGROUND: The objective was to investigate the individual effect and potential interactions of probable rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (pRBD) and sleep insufficiency on fall risk among a Chinese elderly population.



METHODS: Community-dwelling population aged 55 years or above were recruited from the Beijing Longitudinal Study on Aging II cohort from 2010 to 2011. Odds ratio (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated using multivariate logistic regression models. Multiplicative and additive interactions between pRBD and sleep insufficiency were examined using likelihood ratio tests and relative excess risk due to interaction (RERI), respectively.



RESULTS: Among 6891 included participants, 479 experienced at least once fall. pRBD and sleep insufficiency were both independently associated with elevated fall risk. Compared to the elderly without pRBD or sleep insufficiency, pRBD and sleep insufficiency was each associated with a 2.57-fold (OR = 2.57, 95%CI: 1.46-4.31) and 1.45-fold (OR = 1.45, 95%CI: 1.11-1.88) risk of falls individually, while their coexistence was associated with a less-than-additive 17% (OR = 1.17, 95%CI: 0.43-2.63) increased risk of falls. The combination of these two factors demonstrated evidence of a negative interaction on both multiplicative (ratio of ORs = 0.31, 95%CI: 0.10, 0.86) and additive (RERI = - 1.85, 95%CI: - 3.61, - 0.09) scale.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study has provided robust evidence for the adverse effect of pRBD and sleep insufficiency, as well as their negative interaction on increasing fall risk in a Chinese elderly population.

