|
Citation
|
Nobels A, Cismaru-Inescu A, Nisen L, Hahaut B, Beaulieu M, Lemmens G, Adam S, Schapansky E, Vandeviver C, Keygnaert I. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e601.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34702179
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sexual violence (SV) is an important public health problem which may cause long-lasting health problems. SV in older adults remains neglected in research, policies and practices. Valid SV prevalence estimates and associated risk factors in older adults are currently unavailable. In this study we measured lifetime and past 12-months sexual victimisation in older adults living in Belgium, its correlates, assailant characteristics and the way that victims framed their SV experiences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual assault; Ageing; Elder abuse and neglect; Sexual abuse