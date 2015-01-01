SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dunn SE, Reed JE, Neumann C. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1944.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-021-11940-0

PMID

34702221

PMCID

PMC8549228

Abstract

We read with interest the article entitled "The global distribution of acute unintentional pesticide poisoning: estimations based on a systematic review". We wholeheartedly agree that it is important to evaluate the extent of this issue. We would like to understand the numbers provided in this article, which appear to overestimate the global burden of pesticide poisonings. We also feel that addressing the benefits of these chemistries is important for a complete evaluation.


Language: en

Keywords

Public health; Chemistry; Toxicology; Crop protection; Pesticide poisoning; Pesticides

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print