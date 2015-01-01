SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boedeker W, Watts M, Clausing P, Marquez E. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e1943.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12889-021-11941-z

34702250

PMC8549342

In a correspondence to BMC Public Health, Dunn et al. (Dunn SE, Reed J and Neumann C. BMC Public Health (n.d)) respond to our review on the occurrence of unintentional, acute pesticide poisoning (UAPP). Based on a systematic review and further data sources we estimated that about 385 million cases of UAPP occur annually world-wide including around 11,000 fatalities (Boedeker W. et al. BMC Public Health:1875, 2020).


Language: en

Poisoning; Morbidity; Mortality; Agriculture; Occupational; Farmer; Farmworker; Herbicide; Insecticide; Pesticide

