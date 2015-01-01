|
Citation
|
Panagiotoglou D, Abrahamowicz M, Buckeridge DL, Caro JJ, Latimer E, Maheu-Giroux M, Strumpf EC. BMJ Open 2021; 11(10): e053191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34702731
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The main harm reduction interventions for people who inject drugs (PWID) are supervised injection facilities, needle and syringe programmes and opioid agonist treatment. Current evidence supporting their implementation and operation underestimates their usefulness by excluding skin, soft tissue and vascular infections (SSTVIs) and anoxic/toxicity-related brain injury from cost-effectiveness analyses (CEA). Our goal is to conduct a comprehensive CEA of harm reduction interventions in a setting with a large, dispersed, heterogeneous population of PWID, and include prevention of SSTVIs and anoxic/toxicity-related brain injury as measures of benefit in addition to HIV, hepatitis C and overdose morbidity and mortalities averted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; public health; health economics; health policy; protocols & guidelines