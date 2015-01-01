Abstract

Taguchi N, Mian M, Shouldice M, et al. Chronic cocaine exposure in a toddler revealed by hair test. Clinical Pediatrics. 2007;46(3):272-275. doi:10.1177/0009922806293897



In late 2018 and 2019 the University of Toronto, SickKids/Motherisk (the “Hospital”) notified the publisher and then editor that authors Dr. Michelle Shouldice and Dr .Marcellina Mian did not consent to this Case Report being submitted for publication and have asked to be removed as authors on this article. Additionally, the Hospital reported that the Motherisk Drug Testing Laboratory (MDTL), founded and directed by Dr. Gideon Koren, was closed in 2015 after an independent review of the lab’s activities was conducted and it was concluded that the MDTL hair-strand drug testing used by the lab was inadequate and unreliable for use in forensic proceedings. The Hospital stated that the testing referenced in this article is flawed and did not use accepted standards. Dr. Koren strongly disputes these claims.



It should be noted that any real or perceived conflict of interest that Dr. Koren had with MDTL were unknown/undivulged at the time of publication of this article.



Given the above concerns that are material to the article’s findings, the Editor and Publisher are issuing this expression of concern.

