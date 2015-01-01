Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To systematically review and meta-synthesize current (2019-2021) literature on aggression and criminality in androgen abusers.



RESULTS from 13 empirical human studies are discussed. RECENT FINDINGS: Some androgen abusers engage in aggressive and criminal behavior. Here, results show positive effects and associations between the administration of androgens and aggression, and descriptions of various patterns and kinds of aggression and criminality in androgen abusers. Still, this positive relationship seems to be mediated by various factors, such as cognition, neurobiology, personality, polypharmacy, and study methods.



SUMMARY: The current literature on aggression and criminality in androgen abusers shows methodical diversity and underlines the need to synthesize the current evidence in order to draw overall conclusions as well as identify relevant and important knowledge gaps. On the basis of a systematic literature search, we identified 13 studies and categorized them by methodology. Of the 13 studies, 4 were meta-analyses and systematic reviews, 1 was a randomized controlled trial, 4 were cross-sectional studies, and 4 constituted case reports. Evidence on the relationship between androgen abuse and involvement in aggressive behavior seems to be mediated by cognition, neurobiology, personality, and polypharmacy as well as methodical factors, such as study design, aggression severity, type of measurement, and temporal proximity. Implications for practice and future research are presented.

