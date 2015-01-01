Abstract

Coal mining requires working in hazardous conditions. Miners in an underground coal mine can face several threats, such as, e.g. methane explosions. To provide protection for people working underground, systems for active monitoring of production processes are typically used. One of their fundamental applications is screening dangerous gas concentrations (methane in particular) to prevent spontaneous explosions. Such a system is the source of the data set containing raw data collected at an underground coal mine. The data is collected from 28 different sensors placed at various locations around the coal mine. All the attributes except one are numeric, and the examples collected form a time series. This data set can be used in a variety of analytical tasks, including classification, regression, time series and stream data analysis.

