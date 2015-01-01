|
AkliluToma S, Senbeta BA, Bezabih AA. Ethiop. J. Health Sci. 2021; 31(4): 793-806.
(Copyright © 2021, Research and Publications Office of Jimma University)
34703179
BACKGROUND: Globally, road traffic accidents (RTAs) are the leading killer of young people and are projected to be the 7(th) leading cause of death by 2030. This study is aimed at analyzing the spatial distribution of road traffic accident and identifying hotspot areas across Kebeles (smallest administrative division in Ethiopia) of Hawassa city administration in Ethiopia.
Language: en
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Young Adult; Accidents, Traffic; Cities; clustering; *Automobile Driving; *Pedestrians; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Getis-Ord Gi*; Hawassa; hotspot; Moran's I; RTAs