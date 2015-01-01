|
Peck B, Terry D. Eur. J. Investig. Health Psychol. Educ. 2021; 11(2): 546-556.
34708819
Globally, injuries are the leading cause of death and represent the highest burden of ongoing disease amongst children 1-16 years of age. Increasingly, prevention programmes are recognising a growing need for intervention strategies that target children. The purpose of this study was to determine the efficacy of the SeeMore Safety Programme, designed to teach children (4-6 years of age) how to make conscious decisions about their own capabilities related to safety and how to manage risk. This retrospective study examined de-identified pre- and post-programme data from a sample of 1027 4 to 6-year-old pre-school children over the four-year period who participated in the SeeMore Safety Programme.
Language: en
prevention; injury; child; safety; education