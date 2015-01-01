Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cycling is associated with a greater risk of traumatic brain injury (TBI) than other recreational activities. This study aimed to investigate the epidemiology of sports-related TBI in Hong Kong and to examine predictors for recreational cycling-induced intracranial haemorrhage.



METHODS: This retrospective multicentre study included patients diagnosed with sports-related TBI in public hospitals in Hong Kong from 2015 to 2019. Computed tomography scans were reviewed by an independent assessor. The primary endpoint was traumatic intracranial haemorrhage. The secondary endpoint was an unfavourable Glasgow Outcome Scale (GOS) score at discharge from hospital.



RESULTS: In total, 720 patients were hospitalised with sports-related TBI. The most common sport was cycling (59.2%). The crude incidence of cycling-related TBI was 1.1 per 100 000 population. Cyclists were more likely to exhibit intracranial haemorrhage and an unfavourable GOS score, compared with patients who had TBI because of other sports. Although 47% of cyclists had intracranial haemorrhage, only 15% wore a helmet. In multivariate analysis, significant predictors for intracranial haemorrhage were age ≥60 years, antiplatelet medication, moderate or severe TBI, and skull fracture. Among 426 cyclists, 375 (88%) had mild TBI, and helmet wearing was protective against intracranial haemorrhage, regardless of age, antiplatelet medication intake, and mechanism of injury. Of 426 cyclists, 31 (7.3%) had unfavourable outcomes on discharge from hospital.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of sports-related TBI is low in Hong Kong. Although cycling-related head injuries carried greater risks of intracranial haemorrhage and unfavourable outcomes compared with other sports, most cyclists experienced good recovery. Helmet wearing among recreational cyclists with mild TBI was protective against intracranial haemorrhage and skull fracture.

