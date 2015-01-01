Abstract

The fact that occupational accidents are a permanent problem in the forest products sector encouraged this research to be conducted on the factors affecting the risk-taking behavior (RTB) of employees in the sector. Understanding the RTB of employees in the sector would help managers to reduce occupational accidents and to develop effective safety interventions. . Therefore, this study aimed to determine the effects of individual, organizational, and workplace factors and sub-factors on the RTB of employees by using the structural equation model (SEM). . A survey was conducted on 623 forest products sector employees in 64 enterprises in the provinces of Düzce, Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, and Yalova. . The results revealed that organizational and workplace factors had a significant effect on the RTB of the employees. However, no effect was found for individual factors, although the sub-factor of cognitive bias had a positive impact on RTB. In contrast, the safety climate, safety training, use of personal protective equipment-1, and working conditions negatively impacted the RTB of the employees. . In terms of occupational health and safety, this study could serve to guide both sector managers and decision makers on ways to improve the safety perception of their employees.

Language: en