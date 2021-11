Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to investigate whether mento-physical exercises can decrease mental fatigue during shift work.‏.



METHODS: Research subjects including the control-room staff of an urban-train system were chosen randomly, for whom mental fatigue was assessed before and after rest-breaks for control and experimental groups. A new protocol was applied in the experimental group, including breathing exercises, isometric and isotonic exercises, and progressive relaxation during the inter-shift break. A designed questionnaire and the Stroop test were used to evaluate fatigue and reaction time, respectively.



RESULTS: Pre and post-test results showed that mental, visual, and physical fatigue and reaction time decreased by 14.48%, 49.22%, 26.85%, and 8.35% in the control group and 36.42%, 48.48%, 76.37%, and 20.56% in the experimental group, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: At 5% α level, the Student's t test showed that mento-physical exercises effectively decreased mental and physical fatigue as well as reaction time in the experimental group compared to the control group.

