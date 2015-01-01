Abstract

BACKGROUND: Knowing about sexual issues and substance abuse is crucial for girls in preventing high-risk behaviors in the medical, social, cultural, and evolutional levels. The aim of this study was to determine the self-care needs of adolescent girls in the domains of knowledge, attitude, and performance with regard to drug use and risky sexual behaviors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in the secondary schools located in the third district of Isfahan. Data were collected from 384 female students by systematic random sampling on 2019, and using a four-part questionnaire including demographic characteristics and self-care needs (knowledge, attitude and performance), drug addiction and unsafe sexual behaviors were measured and then were analyzed using descriptive and inferential statistics.



RESULTS: According to the adolescents, "familiarity with infectious diseases caused by drug addiction", "alcohol consumption, drugs and smoking as a way of forgetting problems" and "learning the skills of excitement control," were their first self-care priorities in terms of awareness, attitude, and performance, respectively. Additionally, "understanding the social and mental effects of relationships with the other sex", "separating the children's bedrooms from that of parents" and "ways of caring for personal hygiene in menstruation period and travel time" were considered as their first self-care priorities in terms of knowledge, attitude, and performance with regard to sexual behaviors, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the results, more effective interventions to protect the adolescents from being involved in substance use and sexual harmful behaviors are recommended through the training of self-care needs in adolescents.

Language: en