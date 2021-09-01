Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major public health safety concern among youth. Childhood emotional abuse is one of the most widely recognized risk factors for suicidal behaviors. However, little is known about the role of sleep problems and emotion dysregulation in this relationship.



METHODS: This study is part of a large-scale health-related cohort among Chinese college students. A total of 7434 participants who completed the first three waves of data collection were used for data analysis. All participants completed questionnaires regarding childhood emotional abuse (Wave 1), sleep problems and emotional dysregulation (Wave 2), and suicidal behaviors (Wave 3). Mediation analyses with bootstrapping were conducted to investigate the mediating role of sleep problems and emotional dysregulation in the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and suicidal behaviors.



RESULTS: The results showed that the prevalence of childhood emotional abuse and suicidal behaviors were 8.7% and 5.9%, respectively.



FINDINGS from mediation analysis showed that sleep problems and emotional dysregulation served both parallel and sequential mediating roles in the relationship between childhood emotional abuse and suicidal behaviors. LIMITATIONS: All measures were based on self-report instead of objective assessments or clinical diagnostic evaluations.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychological interventions aimed at developing healthy sleep habits and emotion regulation skills may be helpful in decreasing the risk of suicidal behaviors, especially for suicide ideators with childhood emotional abuse.

Language: en