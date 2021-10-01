|
Citation
|
Ross DV, Mathieu DS, Wardhani MR, Gullestrup MJ, Kõlves DK. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34710501
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide rates within the construction industry are disproportionately high and there is accumulating evidence suggesting that young apprentices working in this industry may be particularly vulnerable. This study examined the presence of suicidal ideation and exposure to suicidal behaviours in construction industry apprentices, and explored associations between suicidal ideation and other demographic, workplace, and psychosocial factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; suicide prevention; workplace bullying; construction apprentices; workplace intervention