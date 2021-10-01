Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the correlations of living arrangement, subjective memory complaints, and depression on suicidal ideation in elderly men and women.



METHODS: There were 1,412 participants (women, 63.5%) from a rural community in South Korea, aged ≥60 years (mean±SD, 73.2±8.0 years). We measured suicidal ideation, subjective memory complaints, and depression using the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale, Subjective Memory Complaints Questionnaire, and the short form of the Geriatric Depression Scale, respectively. We then estimated correlations of living arrangement, subjective memory complaints, and depression with recent suicidal ideation using multivariate logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS: With all participants as a group, living alone, subjective memory complaints (SMC+) and high risk of depression (HRD) were found to be significant independent predictors (p = 0.021 for living alone; p = 0.006 for SMC+; p < 0.001 for HRD, respectively) of suicidal ideation (SI+). When men and women were analyzed separately, HRD remained significant both in men and women (OR = 6.01, p < 0.005 for men; OR = 7.23, p < 0.001 for women), while living alone and SMC+ were significant only in men (OR = 3.36, p = 0.013 for living alone; OR = 3.30, p = 0.016 for SMC+). LIMITATIONS: The results may not be generalizable to the urban setting as this study included only elderly persons living in the rural community.



CONCLUSIONS: Living alone and subjective memory complaints were significant predictors of recent suicidal ideation only in men while depression was a significant predictor both in men and women.

