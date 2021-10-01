Abstract

BACKGROUND: The role of problematic anger in relation to economic difficulties is not well understood. This study examined the association of problematic anger with 4 elements of economic difficulties among service members and veterans.



METHODS: Study participants (n=95,895) were from the Millennium Cohort Study, and included U.S. service members and veterans; analyses were restricted to a veteran-only sample as appropriate (n=60,324). Key measures included the Dimensions of Anger Reactions scale and self-reported economic variables (involuntary job loss, financial problems, unemployment and homelessness). Covariates included demographics, military characteristics, disabling injury or illness, alcohol problems, posttraumatic stress disorder, and major depressive disorder. The study design was cross-sectional.



RESULTS: Among all participants, 17.4% screened positive for problematic anger, 29.7% reported involuntary job loss, and 6.4% reported financial problems. After adjustment for covariates, problematic anger was associated with involuntary job loss (AOR=1.28; 95% CI: 1.22, 1.33) and financial problems (AOR=1.46; 95% CI: 1.36, 1.57). Among veterans, 12.1% reported being unemployed and 2.4% reported homelessness; problematic anger was associated with unemployment (AOR=1.28, 95% CI: 1.18, 1.37) and homelessness (AOR=1.33; 95% CI: 1.16, 1.52) after adjusting for covariates. LIMITATIONS: The study relied on self-report data and directionality could not be established.



CONCLUSIONS: Problematic anger was significantly associated with involuntary job loss, financial problems, unemployment and homelessness, even after adjusting for relevant covariates. These findings have clinical relevance in demonstrating the potential for targeting problematic anger in service members and veterans.

Language: en