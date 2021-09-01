|
Citation
|
Gordon MD, Walden M, Braun C, Hagan J, Lovenstein A. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2021; 61: 424-432.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34710660
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To identify the parents' perspective of fall incidence and risks in the pediatric ambulatory environment. DESIGN AND METHODS: A prospective descriptive correlational study was conducted in two large quaternary pediatric hospitals. Parents who accompanied their children to the clinic appointment were surveyed about falls their child experienced while at the clinic. Parent reported falls were compared to those reported in adverse event reporting systems (AERS) for the same period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Pediatric; Ambulatory environment; Fall incidence; Fall prevention; Fall risks