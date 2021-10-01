Abstract

Detecting substance use as a predictor of bipolar disorder (BD) is important for clinicians to perform accurate and early diagnosis, as well as better manage the treatment of individuals with BD. The aim of this systematic review was to describe whether substance use is a predictor of BD. A literature search was conducted using the following databases: PubMed, PsycINFO, and Embase. All eligible studies published up to February 9, 2021 were included. This systematic review included 22 studies. We found that 66.7% of the studies assessing overall substance use found that overall substance use was a risk factor for BD. Regarding the specific substances assessed, cannabis use was described as a risk factor for BD in 55.6% of the studies, nonmedical use of prescription medications was a risk factor for BD in 50% of the studies, nicotine was found as a risk factor for BD in 50% of the studies, and alcohol use was described as a risk factor for BD in 42.9% of the studies assessing it. Only one study assessed whether cocaine use was a risk factor for BD and found a significant association. Interestingly, some studies suggested that the greater frequency of cannabis use was associated with greater risk to develop BD or hypomanic/manic symptoms. In conclusion, there is evidence supporting that substance use is a risk factor for BD. Importantly, when assessing the risk factors for BD related to psychoactive substance use, special attention should be given for the frequency of cannabis use.

Language: en