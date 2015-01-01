|
Citation
|
Tetsuka S, Suzuki T, Ogawa T, Hashimoto R, Kato H. J. Rural Med. 2021; 16(4): 289-292.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Japanese Association of Rural Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34707741
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although much is known about acute carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, little is known about chronic CO poisoning. Chronic CO poisoning is often diagnosed based on the patient's living environment and medical history. Herein, we report the case of an older patient who presented with repeated unconsciousness due to chronic CO poisoning. Case presentation: A 90-year-old man was brought to the emergency department after being found at home with a disturbance of consciousness. Arterial blood gas measurements in room air revealed a carboxyhemoglobin level of 18.0%. Impaired consciousness was caused by chronic CO poisoning. The patient received high-flow oxygen therapy, which promptly improved his condition. According to his family, briquette kotatsu was the cause of chronic CO poisoning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
briquette kotatsu; chronic CO poisoning; high-flow oxygen therapy