Abstract

Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death among children aged 0-17 years (1). In 2018-2019, 14% of children in the United States aged 0-17 years resided in rural areas but accounted 24% of all childhood injury deaths (1). Urban-rural differences in injury mortality have been associated with a variety of factors, including differences in types of activities, use of safety equipment, practice of safety-related behaviors, built environments, and access to care (2-9). This report presents rates of unintentional injury death among children aged 0-17 for 2018-2019, highlighting the differences in rates by mechanism of injury and urban-rural status.

Language: en