Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the epidemiological features of major joints fracture-dislocations between 2015 and 2019.



METHODS: This retrospective study enrolled patients with majorintra-articular fracture-dislocations who were treated in the third hospital of Hebei Medical University from January 2015 to December 2019. A total of 582 patients (389 [66.84%] males and 193 [33.16%] females) were identified. The distribution characteristics of intra-articular fracture-dislocations involving shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee, and ankle joints were included. The potential associations between fractures with concomitant dislocations and related factors, such as age, gender and sites were explored.



RESULTS: There were 92 cases (15.81%) of shoulder joints, 67 cases (11.51%) of elbow joints, 45 cases (7.73%) of wrist joints, 181 cases (31.10%) of hip joints, 42 cases (7.22%) of knee joints, and 155 cases (26.63%) of ankle joints. The overall male-to-female ratio was 2.02:1.The highest proportion age group of the six types intra-articular fracture-dislocations included the ages 25-34 years. For males, the highest proportion age group was 25-34 years, for females, it was 45-54 years. For male patients, hip was the most common, accounted for 35.48%, but ankle fracture-dislocation was the most common for females, accounted for 30.57%. The highest proportion age group of shoulder fracture-dislocation included the ages 55-64 years(22.83%), with a male to female ratio of 1.24:1. While the age group with the highest risk of elbow, wrist, hip, knee and ankle fracture- dislocation was 25-34 years (28.36%) with a male to female ratio of 2.19:1, 25-34 years (31.11%) with a male to female ratio of 8:1, 45-54 years (27.07%) with a male to female ratio of 3.21:1, 15-24 years (45.24%) with a male to female ratio of 0.75:1, 25-44 years (43.87%) with a male to female ratio of 1.63:1, respectively. The most common site of joint fracture-dislocation in different age groups was corresponding as follows, 0-14 years(elbow), 15-24 years(knee), 25-34 years(hip), 35-44 years(hip), 45-54 years(hip), 55-64 years(ankle), 65-74 years(shoulder), ≥75 years(shoulder).



CONCLUSION: Major joints fracture-dislocations were most common in the hip and the least common in the knee, and there were more men than women. Hip was the most common affected joint in men while ankle in women. Age and sex factors can significantly affect the location of intra articular fracture and dislocation. The current study could aid orthopaedic surgeons in a better understanding of this injury and help to implement targeted preventive measures.

