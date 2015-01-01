|
Citation
O'Brien SR, Barry M, Davidson E, Porzi L, Spink M, Weatherbee D. Physiother. Theory Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
34706615
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Home care in the United States (US) provides rehabilitative care to people who are homebound after acute hospitalization. Patients with stroke and brain injury (BI) are commonly seen by physical therapists (PTs/PTAs), who often address the loss of walking independence. Clinical reasoning (CR) is required for walking assistive device (WAD) prescription within the home. There has never been a description of the home care PT CR process, which could inform entry-level training and health policy.
Language: en
Keywords
physical therapy; brain injury; Clinical reasoning; stroke; walking assistive device