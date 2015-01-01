SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Blunier S, Utiger S, Klukowska-Rötzler J, Exadaktylos A, Brodmann Maeder M, Muller M. Praxis 2021; 110(14): 789-796.

(Copyright © 2021, Hans Huber)

10.1024/1661-8157/a003727

34702060

Lessons Learned - Observational Study After One Year of 'Domestic Violence Consultation' at the University Emergency Department Bern Abstract. The number of violent crimes in domestic violence has been steadily increasing in Switzerland since 2011. In November 2018, the University Emergency Department Bern established standardized care for victims of domestic violence with an integrated follow-up. In this retrospective study, the results one year after the establishment of the special consultation hour as well as the challenges are presented. Of the 53 individuals primarily treated at the emergency department for domestic violence, 69.8 % (n = 37) were offered a follow-up appointment. Specific subgroups were less likely to be offered follow-up appointments. It became apparent that despite instructions for action and training, not all affected groups were perceived in the same way.


Language: de

Humans; emergency department; Retrospective Studies; Domestic violence; *Domestic Violence; *Universities; consultation; consultation hour; coûts des soins de santé; Emergency Service, Hospital; étude rétrospective; Gesundheitskosten; Häusliche Gewalt; health care costs; Notaufnahme; Referral and Consultation; retrospective studies; retrospektive Studie; Schweiz; service des urgences; Sprechstunde; Suisse; Switzerland; Violence domestique

