SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Thomas JG, Sperry SD, Shields RJ, Gregory RJ. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

DOI

10.1176/appi.ps.202100162

PMID

34704773

Abstract

Suicide prevention efforts have focused primarily on screening, education, and brief interventions rather than on treatment of underlying vulnerabilities. The Psychiatry High Risk Program (PHRP) is a specialized outpatient program for suicidal youths and young adults that facilitates transitions in care and provides comprehensive treatment aimed at healing and recovery. The authors evaluated the program's impact on inpatient utilization and suicide risk for patients (N=32) who were referred to the PHRP after psychiatric hospitalization for suicidality.

RESULTS indicate that program participants had large reductions in depression and suicidal ideation over 180 days postdischarge; they also had significantly fewer rehospitalizations than did a matched historical cohort, with an average savings of >6 hospital days per patient. These preliminary results suggest that a recovery-based suicide prevention program can be feasible and sustainable and may be cost-effective in a value-based system of care.


Language: en

Keywords

Psychotherapy; Admissions and readmissions; Aftercare; Mental health systems; Outpatient treatment; Suicide and self-destructive behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print