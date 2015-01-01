Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze caregivers' knowledge about prevention of domestic accidents in early childhood and its association with education level.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted in a Primary Care Unit in Niterói with caregivers (convenience sample) of children under 6 years old. To classify the knowledge, we adopted the Positivity Index; to verify the association between the variable "schooling" and knowledge, the chi square test was used; statistically significant results: p < 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 256 caregivers participated; 93.5% showed adequate knowledge. In the individual items, the knowledge (100%) about prevention of accidents with sharp toys, firearms, intoxication by products stood out; and less frequently (64.5%), the knowledge of the information contained in the Child's Health Booklet. There was no statistically significant association (p = 0.237) between education and knowledge.



CONCLUSION: The caregivers presented knowledge about the prevention of domestic accidents, and this was not associated with the level of education.

Language: pt