Journal Article

Citation

Santos RRD, Machado MED, Gomes ALM, Aguiar RCB, Christoffel MM. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 75(2): e20210006.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

DOI

10.1590/0034-7167-2021-0006

PMID

34705994

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze caregivers' knowledge about prevention of domestic accidents in early childhood and its association with education level.

METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted in a Primary Care Unit in Niterói with caregivers (convenience sample) of children under 6 years old. To classify the knowledge, we adopted the Positivity Index; to verify the association between the variable "schooling" and knowledge, the chi square test was used; statistically significant results: p < 0.05.

RESULTS: A total of 256 caregivers participated; 93.5% showed adequate knowledge. In the individual items, the knowledge (100%) about prevention of accidents with sharp toys, firearms, intoxication by products stood out; and less frequently (64.5%), the knowledge of the information contained in the Child's Health Booklet. There was no statistically significant association (p = 0.237) between education and knowledge.

CONCLUSION: The caregivers presented knowledge about the prevention of domestic accidents, and this was not associated with the level of education.


Language: pt

Keywords

Accidents; Child; Humans; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Caregivers; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Accidents, Home/prevention & control

