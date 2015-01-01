Abstract

OBJECTIVE: On-bike systems warning cyclists about critical situations are a promising approach to improve safety. The chosen warning modality might strongly influence whether the cyclist accepts the system. So far, cyclists' warning preferences have not been analyzed based on field data. They were only analyzed through web-based surveys or a simulator study without including the three most promising signal types (i.e., visual, auditory and vibro-tactile). This study aims to evaluate the signal preferences for transmitting information to cyclists based on experience of the signals in the field.



METHOD: We conducted a field study where participants received signals of different signal types, i. e. visual, auditory and vibro-tactile signals, while cycling. After completing the course, all participants answered a questionnaire on their subjective experiences of the signals. The participants separately cycled a 10 km long route in road traffic. All participants received 12 signals per modality on predefined GPS coordinates. The course covered different environmental conditions like loud ambient noise, gravel roads or high visual load.



RESULTS: The data of 55 participants was analyzed. The participants chose the auditory and vibro-tactile signal over the visual signal. When asked, they significantly preferred an auditory warning to the other two signal types. The participants rated the auditory signal as most urgent and frequently associated it with warnings. Participants reported the visual signal as distracting from the cycling task and the vibro-tactile signals as difficult to distinguish from surface related vibrations.



CONCLUSION: The advantages of different signal modalities can be applied to develop information transmission systems in the cycling context. Our results show that the signal types have inherent qualities which may fit into different areas of application. This study highlights that the choice of a warning modality needs to be balanced on a combination of noticeability, criticality and personal preference.

Language: en