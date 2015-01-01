|
Frimpong LK. SN Soc. Sci. 2021; 1(3): e70.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Providing adequate safety and security for urban residents in major cities in Ghana has been a major challenge for local and national authorities. To enhance safety and reduce both actual and perceived risk to criminal victimisation, urban residents have resorted to the use of access control features such as fences, barbed wires, and burglar alarms to reduce their risk to property crimes. This study sought to examine whether access control features within building properties have any significant effect on the perceived risk of theft and burglary victimisation in selected neighbourhoods in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis. The study draws from a survey conducted in three residential neighbourhoods in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis and key informant interviews conducted with selected stakeholders. Survey results were analysed using binary logistic regression and integrated with the qualitative data.
Language: en