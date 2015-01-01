Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The perception of being a burden is a well-known risk factor for dying by suicide. Research on factors that precede the state of perceived burdensomeness, such as fearing being a burden, is necessary. We investigated the extent to which health status, elevated depressive symptoms, and elevated anxiety symptoms are associated with fear of being a burden in late life.



METHOD: Older adult participants (N = 155) completed the Geriatric Anxiety Scale (GAS), Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-8), and demographic and health questions. Fear of being a burden, assessed with a supplemental item on the GAS, was categorically grouped as 'no fear' or 'some fear'. Using logistic regression, we examined predictors of fear of being a burden.



RESULTS: In the first step, elevated depression was associated with fear of being a burden (OR = 2.30, 95% CI: 1.09, 4.89, p =.03), but health status was not significant. In the second step, elevated anxiety was significant (OR = 2.63, 95% CI: 1.15, 5.99, p =.02); depression was no longer significant.



CONCLUSION: Contrary to expectations, anxiety more strongly predicted fear of being a burden than depression. Future research should further investigate the role of anxiety in fear of being a burden and ways of intervening.

